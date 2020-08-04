August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Keve says businesses with positive Covid cases should not be named

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in recent days, the Cyprus Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Tuesday said that announcing the names of companies in which employees are found to have the coronavirus served no purpose and simply punishes and discredits the business involved, adding another burden in difficult times.

“Everyone, without exception, individuals or companies, can be infected with the virus at any time, without necessarily implying that they did not work properly,” Keve said.

The strict observance of hygiene measures should be the focus instead.

“Of course, all companies must be systematically monitored and when a coronavirus case is detected, they must strictly follow the instructions of the ministry of health, such as closure, disinfection, reopening with other staff, but as stated above, punitive disclosure of names is completely unnecessary and we claim it does not serve any specific purpose,” it said.

While Keve insist the policy should be abolished immediately, the health ministry has said the purpose was not to punish businesses, but to protect public health.

This does not necessarily mean everybody who visits a business where a case has been identified should be tested, a spokesperson of the health ministry said, as it depends how close the contact with the employee has been.

The health ministry issued a decree on April 15, whereby it has to announce cases in businesses such as supermarkets to the public within 24 hours, providing the name and address of the business.



