August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia man supposed to be self-isolating caught outside

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Tuesday said they caught a man from Nicosia who was supposed to self-isolate as a contact of a person with coronavirus but was not at home when they went to check up on him.

The man was reported and is being investigated.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, the man was on the list with three other people who had to self-isolate. The health ministry’s epidemiology monitoring unit asked police to check on them because they could not trace them.

Three of the people were in Nicosia and one in Larnaca.

The three people on the list were found to be in their homes when officers went there but one man from Nicosia was not there. He arrived at this home while the officers went there.

He reportedly claimed he had not encountered anyone while outside.

Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency that in cases when the health ministry cannot locate the people that are supposed to be in self-isolation, they ask help from the police.

He also said police would be carrying out random checks to make sure that people who need to be in self-isolation are doing just that. The health ministry will send police a list with these people, he said.

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis announced on Monday that the police would be conducting intensive random spot checks all over Cyprus to confirm that people from category C countries and close contacts of confirmed patients are indeed self-isolating at the accommodation address they provided upon entry to the country.

The stricter measures follow a rise in local cases mainly in Limassol, including the creation of clusters started by people who did not self-isolate when arriving from category C countries.



Related posts

Coronavirus: authorities identify nine unsafe mask brands

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: revised list of countries for travel to Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Two workers test positive at Covid testing lab

Andria Kades

Throwback Thursdays at the Bank of Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Man wanted for shooting and injuring dog

Staff Reporter

Thief caught red-handed

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign