Cyprus shipping needs support, says Deputy Minister for Shipping Demitriades

The shipping sector needs support as it carries most of the world’s trade, trade, Deputy Minister for Shipping Vasilis Demitriades said on Monday.
Many Cypriot cruise and passenger ships remain inactive, while the sector is unable to currently mobilise additional ships by promoting the products that the island offers, said the deputy minister in his statements to the Cyprus News Agency.
The industry should take advantage of this quiet period for the sector in making plans and strategising for the future.
“During this period we must rethink plans and stand by the industry as much as possible to see how we can reach out again to promote Cypriot shipping and help the sector in practice, when the pandemic is over,” Demetriades noted.
“We cannot for the moment, promote our product and attract more ships while many Cyprus ships remain docked, facing significant problems,” the deputy minister said.

Therefore, this is a period during which we must stand by the shipping industry to the greatest extent possible and see how we will be able to promote and support Cyprus shipping in a dynamic and tangible way when this pandemic is addressed, he noted.
Demetriades said that shipping is the driving force for the trade and that commercial ships still operate but not as in the past.

Asked about the danger of COVID-19 cases being imported to Cyprus via its marinas and ports, the Deputy Ministrer said that there are crystal clear processes for checking both the passengers and the ships crews.

To support seafarers, deadlines for Certificates of Competency, Certificates of Proficiency, Medical Fitness Certificates, Seafarer’s Identification, and Sea Service Record Books have been extended under specific conditions and where safety is not comprised, the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry
announced on its website in May.
He also noted that he briefed Kyprianou about the various issues and challenges which Cyprus shipping faces.


