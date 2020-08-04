First pre-season testing for Cyprus star Tziortzis

Vladimiros Tziortzis had his first pre-season test last week in a Ford Mustang on the track in Fontenay Le Comte in France.

The program included two development testing days, with only a month left until the start of the championship in the EuroNASCAR 2 category.

The Cypriot driver, whose car is branded in the colours of the Cypriot pharmaceutical company Remedica, left the people of the team very satisfied, achieving the goals that had been set from before, in terms of his performance.

The first day of testing lasted four hours, with Tziortzis stopping his lap time at 1:08.8, while the next morning he clocked impressive 1:08.1, achieving the goal he had set. This allowed the team to try different setups throughout the day, which will be useful along the way as each of the five race weekends in the championship are different and changes to the settings need to be tested from before, to make it happen quickly during the races.

With the temperature reaching 40° Celsius, the situation inside the car was really difficult and definitely unprecedented for the Cypriot driver.

“The temperature in the car was 65°C and my feet were burning from the heat, as they were between the engine and the car plastic and very close to the gearbox,” he said. But it is something that I will get used to, as more experienced drivers told me, there were races in the past where the sole of the shoe almost melts from the heat.

“The stability I have shown lap by lap is important. Through these two days of testing a great step forward was made. Now,I have to prepare properly for the next test, so that I can continue from where we stayed in France and build on it,” explained Tziortzis, who also thanked the track owner, the test organisers and the NASCAR WHELEN EUROSERIES staff that gave him the opportunity to spend a total of ten hours on the track with his new racing rocket.

Platinum sponsor of Tziortzis is Remedica, with export activities in more than 160 countries. He is also supported by Holiday Tours, Televantos Used Trucks Ltd, Frederick University, Alpinestars Cyprus – Auto, Daytona Raceway, Sana Hiltonia, and A.Tziortzis Car Services Ltd.

New tests will take place later in August, before the first double race of 2020, at the track of Vallelunga in Italy, on September 12-13.





