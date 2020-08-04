August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health and safety council meets to tackle work deaths

By Andria Kades00

The national health and safety council convened on Tuesday in an extraordinary session after the recent labour-related deaths in Cyprus.

During the meeting, members of the council raised the alarm and decided to take measures to promote actions concerning enforcing the law, improving health and safety conditions in the construction sector, training workers in health and safety and launching campaigns that promote a health and safety culture in the workplace.

Ensuring good working conditions for all employees remains a high priority for all stakeholders involved, the council said.

On Monday, a 58-year-old man from Larnaca died after falling from a height of four metres while working in a warehouse.

His death is one of many recent work-related deaths that have come to light.

In July, a 65-year-old man died in Limassol after he was crushed by wooden panels, which were being unloaded from a container.



