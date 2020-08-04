August 4, 2020

Jazz, traditional and fusion

By Eleni Philippou00

The next few performances at Technopolis 20 will feature different music genres as different artists take the stage. Coming up on August 5 audience members will embark on a musical journey titled Silky Scarf. Well-known Cypriot and talented musicians Pavlina Constantopoulou and Evagoras Karageorgis aim to enchant audiences with Pavlina’s magical voice, and the sounds of guitar, lute and piano.

Carving out old tunes and notes during their last collaboration, they expanded their musical map to other musical wanderings. In this performance, the duet will play music and songs made out of silk scarves, songs made for theatre performances in the old way of thinking, but sound fresh in our ears. Entrance to this concert costs €10.

The second week of August will commence sounds of jazz as Christina Argyri and Friends (Ioannis Vafeas, Michael Messios and Christos Gerolatsitis) take the Technopolis 20 floor. Singer and composer Christina Argyri will perform for the first time at this venue on August 10 and three of the most well-known musicians of the Cypriot jazz scene will accompany her. The three artists count many hours on the stage as leaders or band members with important appearances at international jazz festivals and major scenes, hence making the ideal ensemble for an evening dedicated to jazz.

Dedicated to enriching the Paphos cultural life, Technopolis 20 has a few other performances and events scheduled for the summer. Check out their Facebook Page for more details and don’t forget to pre-book in advance as only a few seats are available.

 

Technopolis 20 Live Music Events

Silky Scarf. August 5. €10. Christina Argyri and Friends. August 10. €12. 8pm. Reservation is required. Tel: 7000-2420



