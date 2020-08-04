August 4, 2020

July arrivals a mere 14 per cent of last year’s

By Elias Hazou00

Some 200,000 passengers went through Cyprus’ two international airports in July, a marked improvement on the previous month but still a fraction of normal traffic.

Head of PR and marketing for Hermes Airports Maria Kouroupi told news outlet Stockwatch that during July a little over 1,000 flights took place to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Larnaca airport saw 867 flights and Paphos 215.

Kouroupi said the flights were mainly from countries which in July were classed as Category A – passengers did not need to produce a certificate of a negative Covid-19 test.

These countries were: Greece (to be demoted to Category B as of August 6), Germany, Denmark, Holland, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

July’s airport traffic was far ahead of June’s – a mere 40,000 passengers. Nevertheless, this July’s 200,000 number accounted for just 14 per cent of that for the same month last year, when the two airports combined saw 1.44 million passengers.

Currently operating at the two airports are 25 airlines in total. Larnaca hosts among others Wizz Air, Aegean, Cyprus Airways, Blue Air, Lufthansa, Austria, Edelweiss Air and British Airways; Paphos airport hosts Ryanair and Easyjet.

Kouroupi said that following the abrupt uptick in traffic over the past few days due to the first arrivals from the United Kingdom, it was decided to increase the number of check-in counters as long queues were forming.



