August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for shooting and injuring dog

By Staff Reporter01

Paphos police are looking for a man suspected of shooting and injuring a dog on Monday.

According to a statement a 49-year-old resident of Paphos was training his hunting dogs near the village of Pelathousa when he heard a gunshot.

He allegedly saw a man holding a Flobert gun who ran away.

One of the dogs was shot and had to be treated for a leg injury by a vet.

After the dog owner reported the incident to police investigations pointed to the involvement of a 62-year-old man from a village in the district.

Police issued a warrant against the suspect and he is wanted.



