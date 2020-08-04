August 4, 2020

Public joins Bank of Cyprus reward scheme

Retail chain Public has joined Bank of Cyprus’ reward programme, aiming to give back to customers who use Bank of Cyprus credit cards at their stores.

For every €5 spent at Public 4 points will be gained on the Antamivi reward programme. These can subsequently be used on a large range of products, including tablets, smartphones, laptops, televisions, action cameras, books, toys, stationary, video games, music and more.

More than 250 businesses participate in the Antamivi reward scheme from various sectors and industries. The scheme applies to all Bank of Cyprus debit and credit cards, personal or business. Points can be exchanged for not only products, but also unique experiences such as trips abroad, concerts, sporting events and more.

For more details on the scheme, visit www.antamivi.com.cy or download the free Antamivi app from the Apple Store or Google Play.



