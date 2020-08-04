August 4, 2020

Our planet

Sahara Desert, Algeria | 360 video

By CM Guest Columnist0237

Occupying the area of 9 million sq km, Sahara Desert covers 30% of the total territory of Africa and is divided between many countries. AirPano team has created 360 video of its northern part, on the territory of Algeria. It is an astonishing beauty: the area seems to be monotonous only at first sight, when in fact, the landscape is picturesque and anything but dull…



