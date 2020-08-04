August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thief caught red-handed

By Annette Chrysostomou0145

A burglar was caught red-handed when he was trying to break into a bakery in Paphos late on Monday.

The 42-year-old man, a resident of Paphos, was seen moving around suspiciously by a resident who alerted police at 11.30pm.

When officers arrived at the bakery, they found the perpetrator had opened the door of the premises with a screwdriver but had not managed to steal anything.

The man, who appeared to be drunk, was arrested at the scene.



Related posts

Interior ministry on obtaining special entry permit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: 1,352 inspections, 52 booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Talks to begin with parties after rejection of CETA

Elias Hazou

Lawyer demands transparency in Paphos church dispute

Bejay Browne

Men fined €800 each for breaking quarantine

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Kyriakides urges public to follow the prescribed measures

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign