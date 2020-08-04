August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Throwback Thursdays at the Bank of Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou

Looking through old photo albums always provokes a feeling of nostalgia. The Bank of Cyprus wants to awaken a similar emotion with its new series Throwback Thursdays as it digs through its photo archive to present Cyprus of yesterday.

Through wonderful old photos that exude the scent of another era, the Bank of Cyprus invites the public on a journey through time, every Thursday. The Bank, which since its establishment has kept close ties to the history of the island, brings its photographic archive to the surface – a valuable historical document.

These unique, retro snapshots bring to life historical moments of the island and each one tells its own story, recording the beat of past decades. And to explore them, you don’t need to go far. In fact, you don’t need to go anywhere at all as the project takes place online.

Every Thursday, on the Bank’s official Instagram account, you can board the time machine to meet Eulambios, the first computer that upheld an entire room on its own, to stand in line with the dressed-up gentlemen at the Famagusta branch, to see old Nicosia on a black and white background, to ‘make’ a deposit at the first Mobile Banking unit, to catch the bus that went from village to village, to be ‘served’ by the first Drive-In service in the 70s and to explore the trends of the time by old ads and slogans.

Throwback Thursdays is an opportunity to see Cyprus back in the day and observe how life was before, from the mundane day-to-day to how business occurred. Just log into Instagram…

 

Throwback Thursday

Retro photos from the archive of the Bank of Cyprus. Every Thursday on its Instagram account: Bank of Cyprus



