August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two workers test positive at Covid testing lab

By Andria Kades01

Two individuals that work for NIPD Genetics, which carries out Covid-19 lab tests, have tested positive for the virus, the company announced on Tuesday.

The individuals, scientific staff at the Engomi lab, tested positive on Monday after routine checks to all staff members, ongoing since March.

No samples are taken at the lab nor does it serve any customers, NIPD Genetics reassured. The premises were disinfected, personnel changed and operations resumed as normal, the company announcement said.

NIPD Genetics added that the Covid-19 samples, which the company collects as part of its agreement with the health ministry, continued as normal as the staff that tested positively had no contact with samples or the public.



