August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wednesday another roaster, yellow weather warning issued

By Peter Michael00

The met office on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday as temperatures are again set to reach 40C inland.

According to an announcement, the warning will be in effect from 1pm until 5pm.

Temperatures are set to reach 40C inland, 35 on the south and east coasts, 32 on the west coast, and 32 in the mountains.

Vulnerable groups, including elderly and children, are cautioned to take the appropriate measures due to the heat.



Related posts

July arrivals a mere 14 per cent of last year’s

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Greece to be officially briefed on move to Category B

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Yiolitis satisfied with Paphos airport measures, visits police HQ

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Cyprus is open to British tourists ‘only in theory’

Jonathan Shkurko

Health and safety council meets to tackle work deaths

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Keve says businesses with positive Covid cases should not be named

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign