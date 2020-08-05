August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bases gear up for illegal bird trapping season

By Nick Theodoulou00
A bird caught in an illegal mist net

As the illegal bird trapping season looms ahead, the British bases announced that over €10,000 in fines have already been issued recently as well as a ten-year hunting ban against an individual.

The bases also said that two people had been sentenced to a year in prison for illegal trapping.

According to the bases, authorities there have committed many resources to reducing such activities and have seen a 95.6 per cent decrease in illegal trapping since 2016.

Assistant to the chief of police at Dhekelia, Andreas Pitsilides, said that they will remain vigilant despite the impressive efforts made already in reducing illegal trapping.

“Of course, we are very pleased with the fines, exclusions, prison sentences and hunting bans… but we also hope that the message to trappers is clear,” Pitsilides said.

The announcement comes ahead of the migration period of the black cap birds, with authorities issuing a strong message to illegal trappers.

The British bases are situated along the coast of the island which is a popular destination for the migratory birds and a prime location for illegal trappers.



