August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 15 new cases

By Evie Andreou

Fifteen new coronavirus cases were announced on Wednesday bringing the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,195.

Seven of the new cases are contacts of people who already tested positive to the virus. One of these seven people got tested privately.

Two are migrants staying at Pournara, and who were taken to Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou that hosts people with coronavirus.

A Cypriot woman who arrived from Amsterdam on Tuesday was found positive after being tested at the airport upon her arrival.

Another Cypriot woman who arrived from Greece on July 29, got tested privately after having symptoms. One person who was about to travel abroad was found positive after getting tested privately.

One person was referred for testing by their GP after presenting symptoms.

Two people were found positive also after testing privately; one because they had symptoms and the other because they had been asked to get tested by the company they were about to start working for.

According to the health ministry four people are being treated at the Famagusta general hospital. Their condition is good, it said.

 



