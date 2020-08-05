August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Police book 21 businesses for flouting Covid measures

By George Psyllides00
File photo

Police said Wednesday they booked 21 establishments and 43 individuals for violating restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers conducted 1,162 inspections in establishments across the island between 6pm Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday, reporting 21 and 43 individuals for various violations.

Police said they also reported 21 passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports who were not in possession of the Cyprus Flight Pass.

 



