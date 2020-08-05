August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus link to devastating Beirut blast

By Jean Christou01883
A view shows damaged buildings following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area

International media on Wednesday linked the explosive cargo of nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was sitting in Beirut port since 2013 to a Russian businessman believed to be living in Cyprus.

According to Reuters, shiparrested.com, an industry network dealing with legal cases, said in a 2015 report that the Rhosus, sailing under a Moldovan flag, docked in Beirut in September 2013 when it had technical problems while sailing from Georgia to Mozambique with 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

It said that, upon inspection, the vessel was forbidden from sailing and shortly afterwards was abandoned by its owners, leading to various creditors coming forward with legal claims.

“Owing to the risks associated with retaining the ammonium nitrate on board the vessel, the port authorities discharged the cargo onto the port’s warehouses,” it added.

Media have named the Russian businessman as Igor Grechushkin, “a Russian national and resident of Cyprus”.

According to reports, the ship had made an unscheduled stop in Beirut. REN TV in Moscow said the ship was detained and the contents confiscated “due to the lack of documents and conditions necessary for transportation”.

Britain’s Daily Mail said: “Sailors were forced to remain in the vessel to ensure its safety, and their plight led to a hunger strike before eventually they were permitted to leave.”

They said Grechushkin claimed he had gone bankrupt after having to pay a huge penalty and abandoned the ship. The Times said that Grechushkin’s now-defunct company Teto Shipping was registered on the Marshall Islands.

 

 

 

 

 



