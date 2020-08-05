August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
featured

Cyprus says ready to send medical teams to Lebanon

By Reuters News Service084
Smoke rises after the explosion in Beirut

Cyprus said it stood ready to offer medical aid to neighbouring Lebanon after a massive blast ripped through Beirut port, killing at least 78 people and injuring thousands.

“Cyprus is ready to accept injured persons for treatment and send medical teams if required,” Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC.

Tuesday’s explosion was heard throughout Cyprus, which lies about 160 km away.

Christodoulides said the Cypriot embassy in Beirut, which was closed at the time of the blast, was extensively damaged.



