August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrolina announces IslandAdventuresCy competition winners

By Press Release00

Petrolina has announced the eight winners of the IslandAdventuresCy competition. The competition took place on Instagram and Facebook from July 2-30.

The big winner won a sailing lesson with Olympic silver medallist Pavlos Kontides, along with a person of his or her choice. Three winners received fuel vouchers worth €100 each from Petrolina, for unforgettable rides and trips across Cyprus.

Finally, another four lucky participants are having the opportunity to experience a glider flight, along with another person of their choice.

The winners were selected by random draw on Friday, July 31, among all users who followed the rules of the competition on Facebook and Instagram. Participation in the competition throughout July exceeded expectations, with people showing their interest in taking part.

The Instagram competition was organised as part of the campaign by Petrolina, the Cyprus petroleum company, to promote domestic tourism and adventures in our beautiful island.

This summer we enjoy our holidays in Cyprus, with #IslandAdventuresCy by Petrolina.



