August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest pair after drugs find

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Tuesday evening arrested two suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, in connection with the possession of drugs with the intent to supply.

At around 8.20pm, police officers carrying out checks stopped and searched a vehicle driven by the 22-year-old.

In the car, they found 27 grammes of ecstasy, 14 LSD tablets, one gramme of methamphetamine and about 56 grammes of cannabis.

A small amount of cannabis was found during a search of the man’s home.



