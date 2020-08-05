Revisiting the music of The Beatles

The Beatles are one of those bands that need no introduction. Despite the fact that they were active for a relatively short period of time, their long and diverse discography has had a huge impact on the development of modern music and they are regarded as the most influential band of all time.
A local initiative has been on the go to re-introduce The Beatles’ music and they have already performed a few venues around Cyprus. The purpose of the project The music of the Beatles: Revisited is not to cover their music but to re-interpret it. The procedure behind this was to first analyse the original material and then re-arrange it by integrating personal influences and elements of today’s music. The aim is to keep the core of their music present but the same to add something new to it.
As such, Ronja Burve (vocals), Christos Yerolatsitis (keyboards) and George Bizios (guitar & arrangements) will bring their Beatles project to the west coast of the island in an upcoming performance on Wednesday, August 19 at Technopolis 20’s garden.
Those who follow the local music scene closely will have heard of these three names before as they are active musicians. Burve is a Latvian jazz and improvised music singer most notably known for the indie electronic project Tree of Dawn. Bizios is a guitarist, improviser and composer from Limassol. For the past six years, he was residing in the Netherlands where he completed his music studies at the ArtEZ conservatory in Arnhem. Since November 2019, he’s back in Cyprus and active on the scene playing jazz and improvised-music concerts, both as a solo artist and a member of several collaborative ensembles.
Yerolatsitis is a Cypriot pianist, keyboardist and composer, working with various international bands as a leader and a sideman. This August, the three musicians will come together to combine their passion for The Beatles’ music and to present what happens when they add their own twist.
The music of the Beatles: Revisited
Project re-inerpretting The Beatles’ music by adding personal influences and today’s music. By Ronja Burve, Christos Yerolatsitis and George Bizios. August 19. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Reservations are necessary. Tel: 7000-2420