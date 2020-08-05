August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

SupportCy network ready to act after Lebanon blast

By Press Release
The SupportCy network has made itself available to the Cypriot government after the deadly blast in Beirut on Tuesday evening, offering its support for any course of action taken by the government.

The network sprung into action immediately and has informed the Foreign Ministry of its capacity to ship medical supplies to the neighbouring country.

At the same time, the REACTION crisis response unit has also been activated, in collaboration with the Bank of Cyprus and SupportCy.

 

