August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Survey finds hotel prices for Cypriots not reduced

By Elias Hazou00
Despite some rate cuts by hotels, prices appear to be still beyond the reach of the average Cypriot family, a survey of information available online has shown.

News outlet Stockwatch looked at hotel rates quoted on Booking.com, an online travel agency for lodging reservations.

It focused on four-star and five-star hotels. The figures relate to a stay for a family of four (two adults, two children), prices quoted per night.

They appear to show only slight rate reductions, despite the fact that hotel capacity remains very low.

The least expensive 5-star hotel (bed and breakfast) was the Coral Beach Hotel and Resort in Paphos, at €144 a night.

Adams Beach Hotel in Ayia Napa (also 5 stars) cost €168 a night; Louis Imperial Beach in Paphos went for €219 a night.

The most expensive 5-star hotels were the Parklane in Limassol, at €1,053, and the Annabelle in Paphos at €656.

In the 4-star category, the Crown Plaza in Limassol charged €217 (without breakfast). Louis Althea Beach and Aquamare Beach Hotel & Spa charged €217 and €298, respectively, again with no breakfast.

Yiannis Pantazis, executive director of Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Limited, told Stockwatch that “despite the difficult and adverse conditions, we have decided to operate Coral Beach Hotel and Paphos Gardens.

“For some time we have promoted attractive packages for Cypriots and their families, starting from €107 a night for two persons at the Coral, and €36 at Paphos Gardens.”

Marina Nicolaou, general manager at the Ajax Hotel, said they have been making special offers to Cypriots.

These included a 15 per cent discount, or an offer where customers booking at least two nights get one additional night free.

Hoteliers said the prices quoted on various platforms online differ from actual rates. If you call a hotel directly to book, on average the price will be around 15 per cent lower than what you find online.



