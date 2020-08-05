August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Travel through art

By Eleni Philippou09

For this unusual summer, the AG Leventis Gallery is offering youngsters an exciting, online trip through art to different times and places all over the world through an online summer school led by museum educators.

The initiative started in July with sessions every Wednesday. In August, two more “classes” are scheduled to happen, on August 19 and 26 between 11am and 12pm. The online art workshops are opportunities to “discover the magic of the Venice carnival, enjoy a delicious crêpe with Boudin in Trouville, sail on the crystal blue waters of the Ionian Sea, dance in the streets of Havana,” commented the museum. “Every week we will travel with you to a new place inspired by the paintings and objects in the gallery. “

To “attend” a class, you don’t need to do much or even sign up. You simply need to be home and tune in to the day’s video that is posted on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram page. Stay tuned to the gallery’s social media, where museum educators will be posting the destinations and the materials needed for the arts and crafts activities. And if you’ve missed a day, fear not! Simply scroll down to find the previous ‘Travelling through art’ video.

 

Travelling Through Art

Online summer school by AG Leventis Gallery. August 19 and 26. Videos posted on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. 11am-12pm



Related posts

Male students for 2021 must negotiate own fee deal with UK universities

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus dropped from Ireland’s safe list, self-isolation reinstated

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: testing results show virus is spreading, Ioannou says

Annette Chrysostomou

Repatriation flight being sent to Lebanon, foreign ministry says (Update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Video released of sea-cave clean-up

Staff Reporter

Bases gear up for illegal bird trapping season

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign