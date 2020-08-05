August 5, 2020

UCy launches lifelong learning modules 

A series of international developments in the economic, technological, social and cultural fields makes it necessary for many adults to acquire various knowledge and skills, adapted to the changes that are taking place. To meet modern requirements, professionals need a variety of skills and knowledge, which must be constantly updated.

In addition, each graduate needs to engage in lifelong learning and keeping abreast of developments in the professional sector to meet the European Union’s goal of promoting productivity and employability.

In this context, the University of Cyprus launches a series of 17 lifelong learning programmes in the new academic year 2020-2021, by conducting open lectures and seminars, addressed primarily to the graduates of the university but also to the general public. Participants will have the opportunity to be informed about new developments in their field by the academic and teaching staff. The goal is to maintain a highly skilled and highly educated workforce which can succeed in the global knowledge economy.

The lifelong learning programmes will start in October 2020 and consist of short lectures of three hours. 32 seminars will be held by academics from various departments of the university. Some seminars are offered via distance learning and others in person in properly equipped rooms and laboratories on campus. Places are limited, while there are participation fees, depending on the duration of each seminar. Those interested can find more information and register at: www.ucy.ac.cy/lifelong-learning and can call the office of alumni and development at 22-894227 or email [email protected]

 



