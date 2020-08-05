August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UNICEF and Ktorides Foundation event cancelled

By Press Release09
Unicef and the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation would like to announce that the event “Painting in the countryside” that had been planned to take place on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Delikipos, has been cancelled.

Unicef and the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation took this decision after great consideration and having as a primary concern the health and safety of the children.

The organisers pledge that as soon as the prevailing conditions improve, a similar event will be held once again for our little friends.

The Athanasios Ktorides Foundation contributes towards the preservation of the historic and cultural heritage of Cyprus, providing scholarships to Cypriots studying at leading universities around the world, supports cultural events in small communities, organises sports events and sponsors significant and charitable activities, supporting Unicef and other organisation.



