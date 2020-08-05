August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

University of Cyprus honours top graduates 

By Press Release01
One of the graduates, Olga Charalambous

The top seven graduates at the University of Cyprus were honoured at a modest ceremony – observing the rules of hygiene and distancing –held in the presence of the President and benefactors.

The parents, the university rector and academics were also present.

In a short address, rector professor Tassos Christofides thanked the benefactors and sponsors who have always supported the University of Cyprus and congratulated the students who were awarded. He also congratulated their parents, who have supported them in their endeavours.

Deputy head of the student welfare service Kleanthis Pissaridis also made a short speech, saying “You are the excellent graduates and that is why we are proud.

“The knowledge you received during your studies,” he added, “will support you to succeed in your later life. It is no coincidence that the graduates of the University of Cyprus occupy positions for postgraduate programmes in the best universities abroad, but also the fact that the latest research shows that 95 per cent of the graduates of the University of Cyprus secure direct employment after their graduation.”

 



Related posts

Improving beaches and sea top Limassol priorities 

Press Release

University of Cyprus awarded Energy Globe Award 2020 for sustainability

Press Release

Share of students studying culture-related fields low in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Frederick Research Centre receives a €900,000 grant

Press Release

Coronavirus: UCy students experience virus graduation with online ceremony

Staff Reporter

New chairman of the board at English School

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign