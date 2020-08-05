August 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman stabs husband, then tries to help him

By Annette Chrysostomou0228

Paphos police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife late on Tuesday.

According to police, the 53-year-old woman went out into the street calling for help after she stabbed her 62-year-old husband at their home in Chlorakas, Paphos, at 11pm.

Together with neighbours she tried to stem the bleeding from the wounds she had inflicted before police and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The injured man was taken to Paphos hospital where he was treated for knife wounds to the  stomach and chest.

He underwent surgery and is being treated in the intensive care unit.

His condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

When questioned, the 53-year-old admitted she grabbed a knife and injured her husband during an argument. She said quarrels were a daily occurrence in their household.

 



