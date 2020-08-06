August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Collection points established for Lebanon aid

By Peter Michael00

Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki said on Thursday they would be collecting dry and canned foods for people affected by the blast in Beirut.

He said the effort has been undertaken in conjunction with the foreign ministry and after contacting the Lebanese government, and collection will start on Friday August 7.

People can donate canned foods (all types), cereals, crackers and rusks, flour, and baby formula.

Collection points are being established all over the island.

In Nicosia, people will be able to go the State Fair in Engomi, between 9am and 5pm Monday-Friday. For more information people can call 22524414.

Collection in Limassol will be at the municipality’s community food bank on Filellinon Street, from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

In Larnaca, people can go to the municipal parking area on Tassos Mitsopoulos Stree near Mackenzie beach from 8:30am until 2pm Monday to Friday.

Collection in Paralimni will be at the Kepa Centre (Ayios Chrstiforos) on Ayios Nektarios Street from 7:30am until 2pm from Monday to Friday.

In Paphos, people will be able to donate at the Multipurpose Centre at the Old Electricity Authority building from 8am until 2pm Monday to Friday.  For more information people are requested to contact them at 80006362.

The volunteerism commission will be informing the public about any changes to collection, and those with questions may contact them at 22400163 or 22524414.



