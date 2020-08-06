August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coranvirus: Bar shuttered, as police crackdown on health code offenders

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

The Paphos district court ordered a bar to shut down after it was reported by police for violating government orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Police requested the establishment’s closure after it was booked three times for not following disinfection procedures stipulated by health protocols.

The bar will remain closed at least until its case is heard in court at a later date.

Authorities meanwhile continued their crackdown on offenders, as the island seeks to contain a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Police said they inspected 967 establishments and individuals between 6am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday and booked 13 premises and 43 persons.

The results per district are as follows:

Nicosia: 120 inspections, five establishments, 15 individuals booked

Limassol: 318 inspections, two establishments, 17 individuals booked

Larnaca: 200 inspections, five individuals booked

Paphos: 47 inspections, five establishments, four individuals booked

Famagusta: 133 inspections, one establishment, one individual booked

Morphou: 149 inspections with nobody booked

At Paphos and Larnaca airport seven travellers were fined €300 for failing to fill in the Cyprus Flight Pass while two were not wearing required face masks.

 



