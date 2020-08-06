Coronavirus: 13 new cases (Updated)

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Thursday, taking the total tally in Cyprus to 1,208.

The latest positives detected came from 3,486 tests.

In a breakdown of the latest cases, the health ministry said three came from 125 samples collected as part of contact tracing.

Four more were detected among 1,671 random tests at the airports.

In addition, four tested positive from 1,038 people having a test on their own initiative.

Samples analysed by the micro-biological labs at the general hospitals found one positive.

Lastly, one case was found among 95 samples collected from people referred for a Covid test by their personal physician.

Of the three cases detected via the contact tracing programme, two persons had contact with individuals previously testing positive, and took the test on their own initiative.

Regarding the four instances detected from air travel, two of these are a Romanian couple, permanent residents of Cyprus, returning here from a holiday in Romania. They got back to Cyprus on August 5 and got tested at the airport; both are asymptomatic.

The third person is a Cypriot national who returned to Cyprus on August 5 from Italy via Athens; this individual is also asymptomatic.

The fourth case is also a Cypriot returning on August 4 from Manchester and again with no symptoms.

Of the four positives who took the test on their own initiative, one is a Cypriot who decided to be tested privately because of symptoms; this individual had no recent travel history.

The second is a Russian national, permanent resident of Cyprus, with no travel history and asymptomatic.

The third person is a native of Indonesia, permanent resident of Cyprus, with no travel history and asymptomatic. This individual had been asked to get tested by the company just hiring them.

The fourth individual is a Cypriot, who went for a test after experiencing symptoms.

Famagusta general hospital, the reference hospital for Covid patients, is currently treating four people. They are all in a good condition, the health ministry said.





