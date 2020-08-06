August 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Limassol citizens’ bureau shuts after employee tests positive for coronavirus

By George Psyllides00

The finance ministry announced Thursday that it was suspending the operation of a ctizens’ bureau in Limassol following detection of a case of coronavirus.

The ministry said the office on Spyros Araouzos Sreet will remain closed until August 14 to give time for all necessary measures to be put in place for the protection of public health.

For emergencies, people should visit the Limassol offices of the relevant departments or the bureau at Kolossi after arranging an appointment on 25824300 or the citizens’ bureau at the town’s district post office on 80002000.

Any documents awaiting delivery should be picked up from Kolossi on August 10 onwards or the bureau itself after August 17.



