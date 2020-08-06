August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Reproduction number between 1.6 and 2, experts say

By George Psyllides00

The current reproduction number of the coronavirus in Cyprus is between 1.6 and two, experts said on Thursday, as they urged people to apply protective measures strictly in a bid to stem the upward trend.

In a news conference on Thursday, virologist Leontios Kostrikkis said the current reproduction number was between 1.6 and two, which meant one infected person could infect between 1.6 or two other people.

“There is an upward trend. The aim is to bring it down,” he said.

Concerned by a recent spike in cases, health authorities have launched a large-scale random screening programme across the island to get picture if the situation.

Kostrikis said the programme, which started on Wednesday, is a real-time snapshot of the virus’ prevalence.

More later



