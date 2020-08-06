Enjoy summer 2020 at Annabelle

Interview with Razvan Bordea – Annabelle Hotel Manager

It is good to hear that Annabelle has joined the list of hotels reopening for the season. What adjustments have you made before restart?

We are so excited to be able to welcome guests again! All of us at Annabelle, a hotel with a long tradition of hospitality, are ready to make holidays special for our visitors since this year, more than ever, people are in need of taking a break, relaxing, turning off emails and enjoying… For our part, we are strictly following the instructions from the government to meet measures and protocols and guarantee clients and personnel safety. We have reduced sitting capacity in our restaurants, require reservations, removed the menus and use tablets or QR coded menus, we changed the layout of pool areas so we have a proper distance between the sunbeds. We also changed procedures for cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the hotel.

What would you recommend to guests for a relaxing and fulfilling stay at Annabelle?

Annabelle is a very special hotel by definition. There is so much to enjoy here, from our pools, great food offered at Mediterraneo but also at our sister hotel Almyra, various entertainment during the weekends and our SPA treatments. The hotel’s location also offers easy access to the beach front promenade. A full package and various options for all ages and preferences is also available. Additionally, we created several trips, so that our clients can visit local attractions in the Paphos area and connect to Cypriot art and culture.

Mediterraneo is one of the most known and popular restaurants in Paphos. With its reopening you are launching an Italian menu. Tell to us about this new concept

Mediterraneo has been a great success since 2017 when we changed completely the concept and took a totally different approach to Mediterranean flavours and local products. Since then we developed the sharing concept, family style eating that matches Cypriot hospitality and lifestyle. Now we brought in new flavours, having Italian home cooking as a guideline. Everything is freshly baked and everything is home made. Food is the main focus but it is not only about that. Here we bring together the connection between loved ones, the beautiful views and the rich flavours. Mediterraneo is a symbol of reunited connections over great food.

What items would you recommend from the menu?

I am a huge fan of our freshly baked Focaccia and the home-made Tiramisu, but also the home made pastas are great.

Annabelle is also home to one of the trendiest bars in town. What is the philosophy behind Ouranos?

Our hospitality is based on human connection and the emotional experience. We have the same approach at Ouranos. There one can find great food, an amazing selection of cocktails, every weekend we have great artists from Cyprus and Greece giving impressive shows. But mostly, Ouranos is the place where people meet up and indulge in having a wonderful time. We do have a special relation with all our clients and this is the additional touch that is offered on the top of high quality services.

What message would you like to send out to clients spending holidays in Cyprus?

2020 is a difficult year, but especially in these times we should appreciate the good things in life, connect with the loved ones and stay positive.





