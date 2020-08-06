August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this boy?

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday issued a missing person bulletin for 14-year-old Lucian Cirpa who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since Wednesday.

Cirpa was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday, police said.

He is about 1.65 metres tall, slim, with light brown hair. When last seen, Cirpa wore a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID 22802222 or the public hotline 1460 or the nearest police station.



Staff Reporter

