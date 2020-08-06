August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man jailed for 10 years for attempted murder

By Evie Andreou089

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man from India to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a break-in and attempted murder of a 79-year-old woman last March.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for the break-in and 10 years for the attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently.

The incident took place on the evening of March 27 when the accused, who was working in a farm in a rural Nicosia area, broke into a house of a 79-year-old woman through her bedroom window and attempted to murder her by strangulation.

The woman could not breath but was able to free herself and hit the man on the head with a remote control she was holding. She then started screaming and the man run away through the bedroom window, the court said.

The woman, who was a neighbour of the accused, recognised him and reported him to the police.

On the woman’s bed, a knife was located which she told authorities was not hers. The man’s DNA was detected on the knife was well as on the exterior of the woman’s bedroom window.

The court said in its ruling that serious crimes against property, but also against lives have been on the rise in recent years.

One would expect, it said, that far from the urban centres in a small mountain village where the events took place, people would still feel such safety. “But as it turned out, it’s not true.”

The court stressed the importance of imposing deterrent penalties.

It also said that through he was identified by the woman and evidence placed him at the scene of the incident, the fact that the accused admitted to his actions, spared the victim from reliving her traumatic experience and thus, justified “a discount” to his sentence.

 

 



Related posts

Another scorcher, orange warning for Friday

Staff Reporter

Child abuser jailed for 3.5 years

Evie Andreou

Plane carrying Cypriots from Beirut expected Thursday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Reproduction number between 1.6 and 2, experts say (update 2)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Limassol citizens’ bureau shuts after employee tests positive for coronavirus

George Psyllides

Have you seen this boy?

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign