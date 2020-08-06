August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met service issues extreme temperature warning

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Met service has issued an extreme temperature warning for Thursday, the third this week.

While temperatures on Wednesday reached around 40C, on Thursday they are likely to top 42C, the service said, urging people to be cautious.

According to the alert, vulnerable people such as the elderly and young children should stay indoors, especially between 1pm and 5pm, the hours during which the warning is valid.

Temperatures have been at record-highs in July, a month during which the meteorological service issued 16 yellow warnings, five on consecutive days from July 10 to 14, and four orange ones.



