Minthis property collection and design diversity

Pafilia is always at the forefront of innovation in the real estate market thanks to its visionary approach and determination to push boundaries. With the recent launch of a new collection of residential designs at Minthis, collectively called Topos, they have once again set new industry benchmarks and further diversify the product range at this holistic lifestyle destination.
Topos Residences offer a unique experiential living environment with seamless, column-free spaces and walls of glass that draw the landscape through the home intimately connecting indoors with outdoors. The materials are natural, warm and gentle, with woods ceilings and stone floors that have been chosen to blend with nature. New technology and construction methods will be used to achieve the striking designs whilst also giving them a lighter environmental footprint.
The residential homes at Minthis also include suites, neighbourhood villas and customisable residences, they all situated within a luxury resort environment that offers lifestyle facilities such as a destination Wellness Spa, championship 18-hole golf course, nature trails, sports ground, restaurants, bars, wine cava, grocer, home concept store and art gallery.
Pafilia is committed to continually enrich the Property Collection at Minthis by selecting multiple architecture firms from across the globe that each brings a unique perspective and freshness to the designs. This property DNA is overseen by the onsite team of architects and designers, they ensure that the impressive line-up of local and international companies have been selected for their expertise in either developing communities, eco- friendly structures, innovative solutions or masterful designs. This dynamic approach of continually evolving and enriching the collection of designs is quite unique, as most projects are designed in one phase. It is another differentiator of Minthis, that further elevates the project, and reflects our long-term vision.
Demetris Ashiotis explains “When we were establishing Minthis we knew we wanted to create a design-driven, extraordinary and contemporary resort experience, to offer buyers a new way of living. We see the property designs as an art collection from different architects, each beautiful and unique in their own respect, yet all within the Minthis DNA of air, light, sound, texture and space”.
Topos is the latest addition to the Minthis Property Collection and further expands Pafilia’s lifestyle product range which also includes ONE, the tallest seafront residential tower in Europe which will be completed later this year, and NEO an urban lifestyle resort destination on the Limassol shoreline offering six-star amenities and sky villas. Together, Minthis and all of the flagship developments by Pafilia demonstrate a commitment to innovation, securing the company’s position as an industry pioneer in the luxury sector, creating outstanding lifestyle destinations.