August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigating after Limassol man mugged

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police are investigating a mugging that took place late at night on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 11.30pm when a 26-year-old who was walking along a street in Limassol was allegedly attacked by four people.

They reportedly stole his shoulder bag containing a wallet with his credit card and some cash, a mobile phone, a pair of headphones and sunglasses.

The 26-year-old received first aid at Limassol hospital and was released.



