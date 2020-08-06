August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Runaway bus crashes on busy Nicosia street, no injuries

By George Psyllides0606

A runaway bus crashed into several vehicles on Thursday morning in a busy Nicosia street, but no one was injured.

The incident took place at around 10am on Diagorou Avenue after the driver parked the bus and got off.

Under conditions that are under investigation, the bus rolled forward, crashed into several bollards on the pavement and subsequently ploughed into two motorcycles and two cars parked in the area.

Police were investigating the incident, which appears to be similar to an incident in July in which the 52-year-old driver of the bus was killed.

The father of three died after his vehicle, which he had just parked at the terminal in Engomi, rolled forward and crushed him.

That was one of three incidents involving the new buses operated by the company that won the public transport concession for Nicosia.

The incidents prompted the government to carry out a thorough inspection of the fleet, giving it the all clear.

The company said at the time that it had conducted several training seminars for its drivers, including the use of the parking brake.



Related posts

Experts model air mass after Beirut blast, Cyprus not affected

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus-France defence cooperation comes into effect 

Peter Michael

Police investigating after Limassol man mugged

Annette Chrysostomou

Coranvirus: Bar shuttered, as police crackdown on health code offenders

Annette Chrysostomou

Met service issues extreme temperature warning

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkish Cypriot property claims in Republic ‘the other side of the same coin’

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign