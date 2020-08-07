August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

After blistering July normal temperatures expected in August

By George Psyllides0440

Maximum temperatures in July were either close to or exceeded normal figures for the season while extreme heat warnings were issued on 19 days, the Met service said on Friday.

Extreme maximum temperatures were over 4C above normal in some cases with higher minimum temperatures also recorded.

In Prodromos, the island’s highest village, the Met service recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5C, which was 6.6 degrees above normal.

In Polis, on the north coast, the service recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6C, 4.5 degrees above normal for the season.

The Athalassa station in Nicosia also recorded the highest maximum temperature for July since 1982 at 43.5C, well above the 37.1C, which is the normal for the season. The average for the particular day was 39.7C.

During July, the service issued 15 yellow and four orange warnings.

Some isolated showers fell on July 10, 12, 13, and 15 – 29 per cent of what is normal for July. Average relative humidity in the morning ranged between 30 per cent and 70 per cent.

August is expected to have normal temperatures though the Middle East expects to see lower than normal figures.

Rainfall is expected to remain at normal levels for the season inland while the north and west could see more than usual. The south and east of the island will have less rain than usual, the Met service said. Normal rainfall in August ranges from zero millimetres in the Paphos area to 12mm in Prodromos and 1.8mm in Nicosia.



