August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal Party condemns horse races in the heat

By Annette Chrysostomou099

The Animal Party on Thursday evening condemned horse racing events taking place in Nicosia during extreme heat.

They called on the organisers to cancel races scheduled for Friday, a day for which temperatures of 43C have been forecast and for which the met office has issued an orange weather warning.

“If the organisers are under the impression that horses and riders have the stamina and ability to run 1,200 metres in temperatures of 42 or maybe 43 degrees Celsius we think they don’t know what they are doing,” the statement said. “This will definitely cause heat stress for the horses and they might collapse and possibly die.”

Based on the programme of the Nicosia horse racing club, races are scheduled for Friday starting at 4.30pm and 5pm, the party pointed out.

“We do not know if the Nicosia horse racing club has any policy regarding horse racing in the summer. Otherwise, it should implement a hot weather policy for horses in order to minimise the impact on the well-being of horses and riders.”



