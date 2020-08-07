August 7, 2020

Arrest after drugs found

Police have arrested a man in Nicosia after finding 750 grammes of cannabis and nearly €40,000 in his possession.

Following a complaint, police officers went to an area in Nicosia on Thursday evening where they found a 20-year-old man in a state of confusion.

He was carrying a bag with 0.2 grammes of cocaine and the amount of €2,930.

The officers then searched his car and home. Inside the house, they found 15 grammes of cannabis and €5,735 and in the car another 735 grammes of cannabis and €31,270.



