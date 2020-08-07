August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Civil partner of Cypriot gay man facing deportation

By Evie Andreou00
Enzo (left) and Kevork

Less than a year after entering into a civil partnership agreement in prison, a gay couple face now further trials following the pending deportation of one of them.

Kevork from Cyprus and Enzo from Brazil were the first couple to sign a civil partnership agreement last January in Nicosia central prison.

But after Enzo was released last Wednesday, after serving his five-year sentence on drugs smuggling charges, he was told he would be deported.

He is now in detention pending his deportation with his supporters arguing that as the civil partner of a Cypriot he should be allowed to stay.

A source within the interior ministry told the Cyprus Mail minister Nicos Nouris will look into the matter.
Advisor to the President on Multiculturalism, Acceptance and Respect for Diversity Costas Gavrielides expressed optimism that the minister’s decision would be a positive one.

He told the Cyprus Mail that the prisons department has confirmed that Enzo is not a threat to society thus his deportation was not necessary.

Gavrielides said the couple have been through a lot. Even the procedures for signing the civil partnership agreement took three years due to red tape and delays on behalf of authorities as regards issuing documents and other issues.

“They had to overcome many hurdles,” he said, expressing hope that the Enzo would be allowed to stay in Cyprus.

Kevork is reportedly expected to be released later this year.



Related posts

Trial to begin in September over killing of Ukrainian man

George Psyllides

Transport company demonstrate bus safety after latest accident

Jonathan Shkurko

Two sides exchange murder suspects

George Psyllides

Toddler in ICU after falling into swimming pool

Evie Andreou

Wedding tourism looks promising for 2021

Andria Kades

New publication highlights Cyprus’ cultural heritage

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign