August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 14 new cases announced on Friday

By Staff Reporter00

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 1,222.

Five cases came from individuals tested on private initiative, four of whom had a travel history.

More later..



Staff Reporter

