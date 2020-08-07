August 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Six Paphos establishments booked

By Annette Chrysostomou0537

Nearly all establishments complied with measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, police announced on Friday morning after only six were found to have violated the relevant decrees during 24 hours from Thursday to Friday.

Police checked a total of 987 premises and individuals in all districts from Thursday morning until Friday morning.

Six premises were booked, all in Paphos, and 33 individuals, seven in Nicosia, 14 in Limassol, two in Larnaca, six in Paphos and four in the Famagusta district.



