August 7, 2020

Cypriot officials sign book of condolences for Lebanon

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis signing the book of condolences

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said on Friday that Cyprus was ready to provide any and every assistance Lebanon following the blast in Beirut.

On Tuesday, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded at the port of Beirut, killing more than 130 people and injuring over 5,000.

The explosion was the most powerful ever to rip through the Lebanese capital, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.

On Friday, Yiolitis signed the book of condolences at the Lebanese embassy in Nicosia.

“We stand in solidarity with the Lebanese people who are now facing the most difficult of times,” Yiolitis said after meeting the Lebanese ambassador to Cyprus Claude El Hajal.

“Cyprus has already sent its rescue teams and I told the ambassador that the country is ready to help our neighbours in any way possible.”

Earlier on Friday, Disy’s vice president Annita Demetriou also signed the book of condolences on behalf of the ruling party.

“By signing the book, the party, its leadership and its executives want to extend their most sincere condolences to the people of Lebanon after tragedy struck in their country,” Demetriou said.

“The unprecedented tragedy has shocked us all. We, the ruling party, and the entire country stand by Lebanon and are ready to help in any way we can by joining forces with other countries and with the European union.

“With full respect and understanding of the depth of the wound, the thoughts and prayers of all the Cypriot people are with Lebanon at this moment.”



