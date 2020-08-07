August 7, 2020

Cypriot rescue teams start work in Beirut

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Two Cypriot rescue teams under the umbrella of the police force (MMAD) and the fire department (EMAK) have started digging through the rubble looking for survivors following the blast in Beirut that killed over 130 people and injured 5,000 on Tuesday, it was announced on Friday.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said the teams and rescue dogs started working at 7am on Friday morning alongside a team from Qatar exactly where the explosion happened.

Kettis said the Cypriot teams will mainly make use of the rescue dogs looking for survivors and refer to the team from Qatar should they eventually find someone trapped.

“You cannot imagine how bad the situation is in Beirut,” said Kettis. “There is melted iron and concrete everywhere, which make it difficult for the rescue teams to work.”

Asked if there is any hope of finding survivors close to where the blast happened, he said the chances are remote.

“However, we remain positive. Yesterday, the teams found a baby alive under the rubble, so finding more survivors is certainly a possibility.”

