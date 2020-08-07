Environment: By using responsible practices, we can meet our targets

The need to take action to protect the environment, both on a corporate as well as a personal level, is now more crucial than ever. The planet seems to be suffocating due to the polluting habits of its human population. We often hear declarations about actions that must be taken and entrenched habits that must be changed before the planet reaches a point of no return. Most of the time, however, the declarations remain just that; the debate remains theoretical, while the problem becomes self-perpetuating and is getting worse.

We have now reached a point where we no longer have the luxury of postponing the transition to more responsible practices. We are all responsible for the environment, both on a personal and a collective level. However, government especially, as well as organisations and businesses, should feel even more responsible and adopt sustainable habits and practices, paving the way for society as a whole.

Sustainable development and the reduction of our environmental footprint is a major strategic objective for Alphamega Hypermarkets, while protecting the environment is a key pillar of its company’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy. In the past, Alphamega Hypermarkets carried out a series of green initiatives aimed at cultivating an environmental conscience. Among other things, it has implemented a set of actions to promote the use of reusable shopping bags to eliminate the use of plastic bags, the collection and recycling of batteries, but also the reduction of plastic use at schools. In this same context, it recently decided to give up its door-to-door flyer distribution practice, so as to reduce its environmental footprint.

The company’s pioneering decision was warmly received, filling it with hope that more and more people understand that companies and organisations need to adopt more responsible practices. It should be noted that giving up the door-to-door flyers was an option it had been considering for a long time, since it had become a nuisance to citizens and had turned into a polluting factor for cities. With this decision, it hopes to have paved the “green” way for more organisations, so that they can also examine ways to reduce their environmental footprint.

The decision to give up our flyer distribution practice is part of the company’s wider efforts to transition to the digital era and fully digitise its operations and functions.

Consumers can now view Alphamega Hypermarkets’ flyers online, via the company’s website and social media accounts, as well as through the Alphamega Loyalty App.

Acknowledging that for some citizens, online access to useful information is difficult, flyers will still be available in-store across all cities. It should be noted that all Alphamega Hypermarkets’ flyers are printed on paper bearing the European eco-label ‘EU ECOLABEL’, which certifies that they are eco-friendly.

With every step in the green direction and each attempt to change our habits, the environment is given a second chance.





